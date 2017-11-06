Key officials on trial

JOSE MARIA MARIN, 85 (BRAZIL)

Of the seven arrested in Zurich in 2015, the former Brazilian Football Confederation president is the only one to plead not guilty.

The other six are Fifa vice-president Jeffrey Webb, Costa Rican chief Eduardo Li, president of South American body Conmebol Eugenio Figueredo, Venezuelan chief Rafael Esquivel, Fifa development officer Julio Rocha and British-Greek accountant Costas Takkas.

Marin faces seven charges for allegedly taking millions of dollars in bribes from sports marketing companies linked to the sale of rights, primarily for the Copa America tournament.

JUAN ANGEL NAPOUT, 59 (PARAGUAY)

He managed his country's football body from 2007 to 2014 before heading Conmebol and becoming a Fifa vice-president from 2014 to 2015.

He faces five charges, including corruption and bank fraud, for allegedly accepting millions of dollars in bribes in return for selling marketing rights for regional tournaments and World Cup qualifiers. Like the two others, he is free on bail, after putting up US$20 million (S$27.3 million), and has been awaiting trial at a luxury Miami apartment.

MANUEL BURGA, 60 (PERU)

Head of the Peruvian federation from 2002 to 2014 and a member of Fifa's development committee, he was arrested in Peru in December 2015 and extradited to the US a year later.

He is accused of corruption, fraud and money laundering in connection with bribes allegedly received from a sports marketing official in exchange for television rights to several editions of the Copa America.

