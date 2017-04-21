Key events in the saga

November 2014: The S-League shrinks from 12 to 10 teams. Tanjong Pagar United is to sit out the league competition, while Woodlands Wellington and Mr Bill Ng's Hougang United - two clubs with jackpot operations - are to merge.

April 2015: Woodlands fans file a petition to the S-League, questioning how the licence Woodlands had obtained to run a jackpot room could go under Hougang's control. However, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) insists everything is above board.

March 2016: National sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) asks the FAS to conduct an investigation to clarify the commercial aspects of the Woodlands-Hougang merger, as well as to address any irregularities. It also reveals that it is conducting an audit on Woodlands Wellington.

May 2016: SportSG tells S-League clubs Gombak United, Tanjong Pagar United and Woodlands Wellington to cease profit-generating operations such as jackpot machines, and to vacate their premises. The FAS is also to engage external auditors to check on the trio's accounts.

April 17, 2017: Following Mr Ng's revelation that he had donated $850,000 to the FAS since 2010, SportSG calls FAS to submit a detailed report over donations made to or through the body. It also reveals that the external audit on Woodlands Wellington is taking longer than expected, specifically with respect to certain transactions.

April 20, 2017: SportSG files a police report, in respect of suspected misuse of funds at Tiong Bahru Football Club, a National Football League club also run by Mr Ng, as well as a purported attempt by one of the club's senior officers to delay the completion of audits into the S-League sit-out clubs. Police then raid the offices of the FAS, Tiong Bahru FC, Hougang United and Woodlands Wellington.