Kane key to hopes of mounting a challenge

Thomas Lau, 41 Ordinary member, Singapore Spurs Supporters' Club

Q Which player would be critical to the upcoming season's success?

A I think many will point to Harry Kane as the most critical player as he needs to hit the ground running and start scoring. He has had slow starts in the last two seasons, not scoring till September. His goals will be critical to Spurs keeping pace with the front runners.

However, I personally see Vincent Janssen as a critical player for the new season. He needs to step up and start scoring goals when he deputises for Kane. The season is long and, inevitably, Kane will at some point get injured, suffer a loss of form, be rotated out to rest, or even get suspended. So Janssen has to score whenever he plays. Playing well doesn't win you games, scoring goals does.

Q Would you prefer if Spurs won the Champions League or Premier League?

A I think let's start by winning the Premier League. Be the champions of your own league before you start thinking of beating the champions of other leagues.

Q The Premier League is in its 25th year, what has been Spurs' standout moment in the past 21/2 decades?

A We've been through some really dark years. I think many will point to that spectacular run during our maiden Champions League campaign. Personally, the standout moment for me is the emergence and maturing of Harry Kane into one of the best strikers around. We need a club hero who we can call our own!

