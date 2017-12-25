Kane going for Shearer's mark

LONDON • Harry Kane admitted that his hat-trick in Tottenham's 3-0 win against Burnley was inspired by his bid to shatter Alan Shearer's English Premier League (EPL) record for goals in a calendar year.

Kane's treble at Turf Moor on Saturday took his Premier League goal tally in 2017 to 36. That equalled the record set by Alan Shearer with Blackburn in 1995.

"I am aware I've equalled Alan Shearer's record," Kane said. "Just going into this game, I thought I can get a couple and then there's Southampton to play. Let's see what happens on Boxing Day."

His first goal came from the penalty spot after a controversial decision to give a foul on Dele Alli when there was only minimal contact. Insisting that Alli had not dived, Kane said: "I thought Dele Alli played great today. The challenge in the first half they both went for it and I thought the penalty was a penalty."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche argued that the midfielder was "lucky" to still be on the pitch following a poor tackle inside four minutes. Alli, criticised for a studs-up challenge on Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne last week, lunged in rashly on Charlie Taylor.

"He's out of control, he's never going to get the ball," said Dyche. "By the modern rules, he got lucky with it. It's the old favourite - an orange card."

What is black and white to Dyche is that Kane deserved the plaudits after the England international helped Spurs leapfrog Burnley into fifth as they chase a top-four finish and a place in the Champions League.

HARRY'S 2017 IN NUMBERS

7 Got his seventh hat-trick of the year on Saturday. 46 Goals in all competitions for Tottenham this year. Only Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani and Barcelona's Lionel Messi (both 50) have more. 67 Games he took to reach 50 Premier League away goals. That is 18 games quicker than any other player in the competition's history. 93 The second-highest EPL scorer in Spurs' history, behind Teddy Sheringham (97). 36 Premier League goals in 2017. More than Burnley (34) and West Brom (32). He took 34 games to reach this tally, eight fewer than Alan Shearer in 1995.

"He's one of the best forwards in Europe," said Englishman Dyche. "He was by far the best player on the pitch and that was one of the best performances I have seen this season."

Kane's second goal came with 20 minutes to go. Burnley skipper Ben Mee's poor ball out of defence was pounced upon by Moussa Sissoko, who sent Kane through to slot beyond Nick Pope.

The hat-trick was completed with 12 minutes left as Johann Berg Gudmundsson lost the ball before Alli's first-time pass allowed Kane to drive across Pope and into the far corner with his left foot.

Mauricio Pochettino said Kane's tally was just reward for the effort he has put into his game.

Asked whether he could go on to beat Shearer's career record of 260 EPL goals, the Argentinian noted the consistency the former Newcastle and Blackburn striker showed throughout his career but said Kane had the quality to produce something similar.

The retired star himself has backed him to break the mark against Southampton tomorrow .

"He'll do it, he'll do it. He is obsessed with scoring goals," the 47-year-old Shearer told BBC's Match of the Day. "I remember saying a few years ago when we were covering an FA Cup tie that he was worth £90 million (S$161.6 million). Now, it's more than double that."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS