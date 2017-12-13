Kane expects Spurs to be on the front foot

LONDON • Tottenham striker Harry Kane hopes the 5-1 victory over Stoke on Saturday is proof his side are back to their best after going four matches without a Premier League win.

Kane, whose brace over the weekend took his tally to 50 goals for the calendar year, will get a quick response as Spurs host Brighton today.

The poor run effectively ended their title challenge - they are 18 points off leaders Manchester City - but they are only two points adrift of Liverpool, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot on 30 points.

"We had a tough spell in the Premier League recently and we wanted to put that right," said Kane. "We were all up for the Stoke game and we said we had to get ahead because we've been going behind and having to chase the game."

Erik Lamela will be pushing for more game time, having played his first home game in over a year against Stoke.

Son Heung Min is also motivated by the prospect of further game time after scoring five times in the last six matches.

"You never know when your chance is coming," he said. "You always have to be ready and you have to always be there."

However, Spurs will be without key defender Toby Alderweireld until February due to the hamstring issue that has kept him out since the 3-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid on Nov 1.

"We cannot change the reality that he (Alderweireld) can't play until February," Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

This is Brighton's first league fixture with Spurs since 1983 and they are boosted by being able to name a strong squad with only midfielder Steve Sidwell unavailable.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

TOTTENHAM V BRIGHTON

Singtel TV Ch106 & StarHub Ch231, tomorrow, 4am