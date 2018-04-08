Kane back, but Eriksen is Spurs' hero

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Stoke City 1

Tottenham 2

•LONDON • Harry Kane was so thrilled to be back in the Tottenham starting line-up after recovering from an ankle injury, that he insisted he scored in Spurs' 2-1 win over Stoke yesterday.

Unfortunately for the England striker, both goals were credited to Christian Eriksen, who maintained his scoring run to help Tottenham extend their Premier League winning streak.

Kane was back to lead Spurs in his first start for nearly a month after recovering from an ankle problem, but it was Eriksen who struck twice in 11 minutes after half-time to take his tally to five goals in three games.

He struck after 52 minutes before a mistake from Hugo Lloris on his 200th Premier League appearance allowed Mame Diouf to equalise within five minutes.

Eriksen then curled in a fiendish 63rd-minute free kick to which Kane claimed to have got the faintest of finishing touches, only for replays to show the Dane had scored the goal that allowed Spurs to join third-placed Liverpool on 67 points with a sixth straight league win.

"It was good to be back, a great win and important game to keep the momentum going. It is never easy when teams are fighting for points," said Kane.

Asked if he scored the winner, he added: "It was my goal, it flicked off my shoulder and went in."

Eriksen said: "He celebrated like it was his goal so I will have to take his word for it."

Stoke remain rooted in 19th spot with 27 points.

