Kane aims to hang up his Spurs at Tottenham

BERLIN • Tottenham striker Harry Kane wants to spend his entire career at the London club, he told Germany's Bild newspaper ahead of today's Champions League Group H clash against Borussia Dortmund.

"My aim is to play my whole career only for Tottenham," said Kane, whose current deal with Spurs runs to 2022.

"At the moment, everything fits well for me here and I am happy. We have a fantastic team, a good coach and a professional training centre and we are getting a new stadium as well."

Tottenham's squad, with a young English core of Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Harry Winks and Kieran Trippier, certainly appears to offer a sustainable future. Promoting home-grown youngsters into the first team has been a priority for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The 24-year-old Kane, who arrived at the club as an 11-year-old back in 2004, has scored five times in the Champions League this season, with Tottenham having qualified for the knockout stage with two games to spare.

It remains to be seen, however, if Rose will be included in the Champions League squad today, amid reports of a rift between the defender and Pochettino, which the manager has denied.

Rose, 27, returned from a knee injury in Tottenham's Champions League draw with Real Madrid last month and was named in the club's match-day squad in the following five games but was absent for Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Arsenal in the Premier League.

He also featured in England's friendlies against Germany and Brazil earlier this month but Pochettino said he is not fully fit.

"I think you are trying to find some issue that is not an issue," Pochettino told reporters.

"We analysed the player and we said to him that we believed it was better to play another player, and (Rose) needs to wait.

"For us, it was the decision to make him train at the training ground, like (winger Erik) Lamela was playing with the Under-23s, to try to get fit. It's not another reason."

