Juventus officially not fans of video referees

MILAN • Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon said referees were overusing the VAR (video assistant referee) system after it helped award a penalty against the Italian champions for a second successive game on Saturday.

Serie A is one of the leagues testing the use of VARs this season before football's rule-making body International Football Association Board decides whether to allow its use on a permanent basis. Fifa president Gianni Infantino has also said that he wants to use VARs at next year's World Cup Finals in Russia.

VARs were used to award penalties to Cagliari and Genoa against Juventus, although the Turin side went on to win both games.

"They are overusing it and making mistakes," Buffon said after Juve's 4-2 win at Genoa on Saturday. "It's something which, if used sparingly, could give us excellent results and be a good thing for football. But I don't like it this way, it's not good."

The 39-year-old added that too much technology could also devalue pitch officials.

"In this way, we won't know the real value of a referee; if everyone was a little calmer and more objective, and accepted mistakes, we would accept results with more humanity," he said.

"Another thing is that in football, it's not a penalty every time there is contact... You can't stop the game every three minutes."

Saturday's penalty was awarded for a foul by Daniele Rugani against Andrey Galabinov, although Juventus claimed the Bulgarian was offside at the time.

Juventus were later awarded a penalty of their own with the help of the VAR but their coach Massimiliano Allegri was not convinced by the system.

"Another thing is that the matches become very long and we don't know when they're going to finish," he said.

