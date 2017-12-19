Jose says he's changed, unlike others

LONDON • Jose Mourinho took a subtle swipe at his rival managers following his muted reaction to Manchester United's goals in their 2-1 win at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The United manager has been critical of Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte for their touchline passion in recent seasons.

But his latest snipe appeared to be directed mostly at Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

After a week in which Mourinho had been involved in a furious row about City over-celebrating at the end of the derby, the 54-year-old said that he is "more balanced" than his counterparts.

"You get more experienced, you get more balanced. You don't go crazy when you win," said the Portuguese, who famously celebrated Porto's qualification for the Champions League quarter-finals with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in 2004 by sliding across the turf on his knees.

"You don't get depressed when you lose. You are much more stable with experience.

"Some other managers, they are different and they don't change. I change.

"If I score a goal in the last minute, you will see me run - for sure. But a goal in minute twenty-something, 1-0 with a lot to play, let's play."

United led through goals from former West Brom striker Romelu Lukaku, who did not celebrate his header, and Jesse Lingard before Gareth Barry replied for the hosts.

While Mourinho continues to make his point, City continue to celebrate. The leaders posed for a full squad photo in the Etihad Stadium dressing room and sang about United "parking the bus" after Saturday's 4-1 win over Tottenham.

The video of Guardiola's men taunting United over their cautious style of play emerged on social media before United's win at the Hawthorns but Mourinho insisted he is not concerned by it.

"I didn't see, I didn't watch," he said. "I am not interested in doing that. You are the ones to make your evaluations, your comments. For me, nothing."

West Brom are now winless in 16 consecutive league games - the longest run in their history.

New manager Alan Pardew's 19th-placed side have to improve quickly if they want to get out of the relegation zone.

"There are some good managers at the bottom of the league and some good squads and we're not going to make it up playing like we did in the first half," he said.

