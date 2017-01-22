Ivory Coast face do-or-die tie

LIBREVILLE • Holders Ivory Coast will have to win their last group game at the Africa Cup of Nations if they are to continue their title defence after being held again on Friday.

The Elephants twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as Morocco comfortably beat Togo 3-1 in the other Group C match.

Ivory Coast are third on two points and face Morocco on Tuesday as they bid to reach next weekend's quarter-finals. Morocco are second with three points while Togo are bottom with one. The DRC are group leaders with four points.

"I want to reassure everyone, do not worry. In 2015, we started like that and we finished champions," said full-back Serge Aurier.

"We're calm about the situation. We try to improve from game to game."

Ivorian captain Geoffroy Serey Die snatched a second-half equaliser to keep their chances alive.

Neeskens Kebano had given the the DRC, a 10th-minute lead but Wilfried Bony equalised 16 minutes later.

The Congolese restored their lead through Junior Kabananga after 28 minutes but could not hold on for a second successive win at the Finals.

Morocco will be no pushovers for the Ivory Coast as they fought back after conceding a fifth-minute goal to Togo's Mathieu Dossevi.

Aziz Bouhaddouz, Romain Saiss and Youssef En-Nesyri gave Morocco a two-goal winning margin, the largest at the tightly-contested tournament.

REUTERS