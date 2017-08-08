It's time for another 'Invincibles' season

Dhanesh Jagwani, 41, regional sales manager, president of Arsenal Singapore Club

Q Who will be the key player for your team in the new Premier League season?

A It goes without saying, Alexis Sanchez. He is a beast, a true animal. His work rate is unquestionable. He gives 100 per cent every game. Fans applaud his attitude and his team-mates admire him for it. He is a winner, no doubt about it.

Q Would you rather Arsenal win the Europa League or finish in the top four of the Premier League?

A Every Arsenal fan would want his beloved team to become Premier League champions. To do that, Arsenal have to be consistent week in, week out. Players must give their all in every game. We last won in 2003-04, the "Invincibles" season. It's our time to be league champions again.

Q The Premier League has reached its 25th season. What were your favourite moments in the last 25 years?

A Every Arsenal fan would cherish the "Invincibles" season. Other favourite moments include (manager Arsene) Wenger's first double in 1997-98, Ian Wright becoming the all-time highest scorer in 1998, then Thierry Henry overtaking Wright. And signing Arsenal legends like Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires, Jens Lehmann and many more. Wenger completely revolutionised the free-flowing football from 1996 that is now recognised as the beautiful football played by Arsenal.

LIVE VIEWING

Five Square Bar, 1 Pickering Street, #01-03