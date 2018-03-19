It's a boy for Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic

Bastian Schweinsteiger posted on his Instagram account a snap of the baby's feet, which look tiny beside his and Ana Ivanovic's hands.
Bastian Schweinsteiger posted on his Instagram account a snap of the baby's feet, which look tiny beside his and Ana Ivanovic's hands.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/BASTIANSCHWEINSTEIGER
This file photo taken on Nov 20, 2016 shows Serbia's Ana Ivanovic and then Manchester United's German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger watching the men's singles final of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament.
This file photo taken on Nov 20, 2016 shows Serbia's Ana Ivanovic and then Manchester United's German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger watching the men's singles final of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament.PHOTO: AFP
Published
Mar 19, 2018, 9:56 pm SGT

BERLIN (AFP) - Former Germany football captain Bastian Schweinsteiger and one-time world tennis No. 1 Ana Ivanovic were celebrating the birth of their first child at the weekend.

"Welcome to the world our little boy! We are so happy," the footballer wrote on his Instagram account beneath a snap of the baby's feet, which look tiny beside the couple's hands.

The 30-year-old, who won the French Open in 2008, posted a snap of a bedroom with the walls painted blue and featuring blue teddy bears.

"Words can not describe the joy and the happiness we feel in our hearts," she wrote beneath the photo.

The pair have been married since 2016 and announced the pregnancy in November 2017.

The couple live in Chicago, where 33-year-old Schweinsteiger, a former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder, is playing for Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire.

Welcome to the world our little boy!👶🏼 We are so happy.❤️ @anaivanovic

Welcome to the world our little boy!👶🏼 We are so happy.❤️ @anaivanovic

A post shared by Bastian Schweinsteiger (@bastianschweinsteiger) on

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

How universities transform lives
Here’s how to keep fit without breaking a sweat
Save better and smarter online