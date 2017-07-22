Inaugural Singapore Football Week kicks off today

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in Singapore yesterday sparked a wave of excitement among local football fans.

And with the International Champions Cup (ICC) coming to town next week, they can look forward to fun-filled activities with the inaugural Singapore Football Week kicking off today.

The first ICC match featuring German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and English Premier League winners Chelsea is scheduled for next Tuesday.

The German giants will then play Italy's Inter Milan on Thursday, while the last match on July 29 will see Chelsea take on the Serie A side.

All ICC matches will be played at the National Stadium.

Apart from the three matches, a host of footballing activities has been lined up throughout the week.

To kick off the festivities, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) will hold a match between former Singapore internationals and a team of celebrities and fans in commemoration of its 125th anniversary at the Jalan Besar Stadium tonight.

The former Lions include Fandi Ahmad, Razali Saad, Tay Peng Kee and Aide Iskandar.

There will also be a football fiesta today and tomorrow at the field beside Jurong East MRT station.

There, football fans can navigate obstacle courses, juggle balls, as well as participate in a life-sized foosball game. Senior citizens can take part in the ActiveSG Masters competition.

Said Michael Ang, 63: "I'll be playing at the ActiveSG Masters football tournament and am looking forward to it.

"There is a tremendous interest at the grassroots level already and, thanks to the Singapore Football Week, overall interest in the sport is only going to improve."

Other activities planned for the week ahead include the S-League football fiesta and the FAS walking football clinic for Seniors.

"We should have this as an annual event. The interest is already there and it helps us have fun," added Ang.