Ikhsan's penalty helps Cubs turn the tables on India's U-23s

A 51st-minute penalty by Ikhsan Fandi helped the Singapore Under-23 football team beat India's U-23 side 1-0 in a friendly match played at Choa Chu Kang Stadium last night. The result meant Richard Tardy's side avenged Sunday's 0-1 loss to the same opponents.

Yesterday's victory was a timely confidence boost for the Cubs, as they gear up for the opening match of their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-23 Championship qualifying campaign against hosts Myanmar next Wednesday. The Republic will also meet Australia next Friday and Brunei next Sunday in Group F.

Tardy said: "They fought until the end and we can be proud of their performance."