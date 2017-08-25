Ibrahimovic back with Man United on 1-year deal

LONDON • Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined Manchester United on a one-year contract, the club announced yesterday.

The Swede, who scored 28 goals in 46 appearances last season before suffering a knee injury, said he was back "to finish what I started".

The 35-year-old added: "It was always mine and the club's intention for me to stay. I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch... I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch."

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho had hinted that he would like to see Ibrahimovic back in the United squad, and he said: "After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return.

"I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season."

Ibrahimovic's return came after United were handed a plum home tie against Burton Albion after the much-criticised third-round draw of the League Cup was held yesterday in Beijing.

They will be expected to begin their Cup defence with victory over a Burton side who have lost three of four games in the Championship.

ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP THIRD ROUND KEY TIES

West Brom v Man City Everton v Sunderland Leicester v Liverpool Manchester United v Burton Chelsea v Nottingham Forest Tottenham v Barnsley or Derby Arsenal v Doncaster

Ties to be played on week commencing Sept 18

Liverpool face a stiff task against Leicester, one of four all-Premier League ties. The others see Manchester City visit West Brom, Bournemouth take on Brighton, and Crystal Palace playing at home to Huddersfield.

The decision to stage the draw in Beijing infuriated fans and media in England.

The organisers explained it was to help win new supporters and expand the popularity of the English domestic Cup in Asia. However, the draw was scheduled for 11.15am China time - 4.15am in Britain - which meant fans had to wake up before dawn to know who their team were playing with.

The draw started 20 minutes late, dragged on for 40 minutes and was not shown on television, further riling fans.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN