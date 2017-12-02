I accept FA charge for misconduct, says Conte

LONDON • Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that he would accept punishment, after he was charged by the Football Association (FA) for misconduct following his dismissal during Wednesday's Premier League match against Swansea.

He has until 6pm GMT on Tuesday (2am Wednesday, Singapore time) to respond to the charge but ahead of today's home game against Newcastle, the Italian said: "I think it is right to accept and to pay the fine.

"If the referee took this decision, I have to respect and pay the fine.

"But the referee has to learn something as well, as Swansea were wasting time and the referee has to protect the team that want to play football," he added at his pre-match conference yesterday, as reported by BBC Sport.

Conte was sent to the stands late in the first half by referee Neil Swarbrick in the 1-0 win after he protested angrily over the Blues not being awarded a corner kick.

If found guilty, he will get a £8,000 (S$14,500) fine but will escape a touchline ban.

Conte will have to wait to learn of the FA's decision.

But what he can control for now is his team selection, and he has decided that squad rotation will be most effective amid a hectic schedule.

"I try in every game to make the best decision, to use our balance, to try to be effective in every game, to try to win every game despite the rotations but I repeat I trust my players," he said.

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has also promised that the Blues will be dogged in their pursuit of leaders Manchester City.

"Obviously when you're in the kind of form Manchester City are in, that whatever you do, you score one, two, three, four late winners, sometimes this shows you it could be your year," said the Spaniard.

"But at the same time this is not happening in March, it is late November so it's still early.

"Let's see what happens..."

