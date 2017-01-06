Hull name Marco Silva as new manager

LONDON • Hull City have appointed Marco Silva as their new manager on a deal until the end of the season.

The 39-year-old Portuguese replaces Mike Phelan, who was sacked on Tuesday with Hull bottom of the Premier League following a dismal run of one win in 10 matches.

"Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style," said the club's vice chairman Ehab Allam.

"He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the club's Premier League status."

"We are already working hard with Marco and his team to deliver some key additions to our squad during this transfer window."

Silva has previously coached at Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos, leading the former to the Portuguese Cup in 2015 and the latter to the Greek title last season before leaving the champions for personal reasons shortly after.

Silva has no experience of English football and speaks limited English but he will have to quickly get to grips with the task of keeping Hull in the top-flight.

They are three points from safety and next face Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Before that are two Cup ties - the visit of Swansea tomorrow in the third round of the FA Cup and the League Cup semi-final first leg trip to Manchester United next Tuesday. Silva is expected to be in charge for both ties.

Allam, whose parsimonious approach to the transfer market before the season started saw Steve Bruce walk out is expected to hand Silva some funds for new players.

