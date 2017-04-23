Heart of Football: Big Apple to look on as Barca confront crunch time

LONDON • Ten-man Hull earned a priceless 2-0 home victory over Watford yesterday to keep themselves just above the English Premier League relegation zone.

Things looked bleak for the Tigers when Oumar Niasse was surprisingly shown a straight red card after 25 minutes by referee Bobby Madley for a challenge on M'Baye Niang.

Hull had to weather some Watford pressure but reached half-time on level terms and took the lead just past the hour, when Liverpool loanee Lazar Markovic scored from close range after his header had bounced down on the goal-line.

Hull made sure of the points nine minutes later, when Sam Clucas found the top corner with a superb 30-metre shot.

They have now won four consecutive home league games and lie 17th on the table on 33 points with four matches left.

Relegation-threatened Swansea kept their hopes of staying in the Premier League alive by beating Stoke 2-0 at home, with goals by Fernando Llorente and Tom Carroll.

Llorente gave Swansea the lead with a trademark header from a corner in the 10th minute, helping his team stay in 18th place, two points behind Hull with four matches left.

Stoke were awarded a penalty in the second half, but Marko Arnautovic blazed his spot kick over the bar and Swansea doubled their lead a minute later after Carroll's shot found the top corner via a deflection off Joe Allen.

Bournemouth boosted their chances of staying in the Premier League with a crushing 4-0 win over a 10-man Middlesbrough side that pushed their opponents towards the relegation precipice.

The north-east English side, who have not won in 16 league games and are second from bottom on 24 points, had a nightmare opening 20 minutes in which they conceded two goals and had midfielder Gaston Ramírez sent off for a second booking.

Bournemouth, who are now 12th on 38 points, added two more goals in the second half.

Everton's bid to find a place among the last four were dashed when they were held to a 0-0 draw by West Ham.

The Merseyside outfit are now sixth on 58 points, one point above Arsenal and two behind Manchester United, who both have three games in hand.

