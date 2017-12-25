Hughes more upbeat after Stoke's first win in 4 games

LONDON • Under-fire manager Mark Hughes is feeling "more confident" after Stoke's 3-1 home win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The Welshman went into the English Premier League game batting away suggestions that he would be sacked if the Potters lost to their fellow strugglers.

Stoke, who came into the game on the back of three defeats, went ahead when midfielder Joe Allen tapped in from close range in the 19th minute after Peter Crouch fired the ball across goal.

Poor defending from West Brom led to Stoke doubling their advantage as Eric Choupo-Moting rounded goalkeeper Ben Foster and prodded into an empty net with virtually the last kick of the opening 45 minutes.

West Brom pulled a goal back early in the second half through striker Salomon Rondon, who latched on to a looping pass before beating Jack Butland, but Ramadan Sobhi settled the game with a neat finish in stoppage time.

"I'm more confident now," said Hughes. "I didn't really have any doubts, but I'm more confident after this week.

"I'm really proud of everyone connected with Stoke, internally with the staff, the players and the owners John and Peter Coates. They have been really supportive. They have been at the club this week reassuring everybody, saying it's business as usual.

"They base their business model on picking the right people and letting them do their job and I like to think we have repaid them a little bit today. They are top drawer."

Stoke moved to 14th in the table while West Brom are just a point off the foot of the table in 19th place and without a win in 18 games in all competitions.

West Brom manager Alan Pardew, however, remains confident that his side can avoid relegation.

"There's enough quality in that dressing room," he said ahead of the visit of Everton tomorrow.

"We have half a season left, but have to find a win. It has to start soon. Everton will be a key game."

REUTERS