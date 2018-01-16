How to beat City

PRESS, PRESS, PRESS

Liverpool's midfielders were not the only ones pressing Manchester City high up the pitch. Klopp's high-craft power-chord football was epitomised by left-back Andrew Robertson, who sprinted up the pitch to close down Ederson - when the hosts were three goals up.

FORCE ERRORS

With Liverpool players constantly harassing the visitors, City's defenders wilted under the intense pressure. City's makeshift left-back Fabian Delph was at fault in the build-up to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's goal while centre-back John Stones, as well as Nicolas Otamendi and goalkeeper Ederson all made mistakes in the subsequent goals conceded.

FINISH CLINICALLY

Liverpool scored four goals from seven shots on target. Three goals were the result of winning the ball high up the pitch and breaking at pace.

THE TIMES, LONDON, THE GUARDIAN