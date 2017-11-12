How Italy can turn things around

STAMP ADVANTAGE AT HOME

Italy can take comfort from their impressive home record against Sweden. They have won seven times and lost only once in 10 home encounters against the Swedes.

The only time Italy lost to Sweden at home was in 1983, when they fell 0-3 in Napoli in a European Championship qualifier.

LORENZO INSIGNE MUST PLAY

The Napoli star man was benched in the first leg as a result of the 3-5-2 formation favoured by Gian Piero Ventura (right).

Andrea Belotti was given a start despite not playing much recently due to injury and he struggled to influence the game, looking short of fitness. Ventura needs to pick players on form and Insigne is that man.

VENTURA NEEDS AN ACE

Jorginho was an unused substitute in the first leg and many are calling for him to replace the suspended Marco Verratti in the second leg. His creativity could be the key to unlocking the Sweden defence, something that Marco Parolo, Daniele De Rossi and Verratti failed to do in the first leg.