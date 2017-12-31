Hotshot Salah the name on the lips of all Liverpool fans

Mohamed Salah scoring the second of his pair of second-half goals as Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester 2-1 in the Premier League. The visiting Foxes opened the scoring through Jamie Vardy in the third minute.
