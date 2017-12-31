Hotshot Salah the name on the lips of all Liverpool fans

Mohamed Salah scoring the second of his pair of second-half goals as Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester 2-1 in the Premier League. The visiting Foxes opened the scoring through Jamie Vardy in the third minute.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

Mohamed Salah scoring the second of his pair of second-half goals as Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester 2-1 in the Premier League. The visiting Foxes opened the scoring through Jamie Vardy in the third minute.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 31, 2017, with the headline 'Hotshot Salah the name on the lips of all Liverpool fans'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch