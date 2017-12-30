He beats them and joins them

Football can thrill you with a glorious goal, a shock result or a big-money transfer.

On March 8, Barcelona and Neymar delivered all of that. Never had a team recovered from a 0-4 deficit in the first leg of a Champions League knockout game, but this is what the Spanish giants did as they thumped Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 with Neymar scoring two, including a spectacular free kick, and creating the stoppage-time winner.

Five months later, the impact of that game was still being felt as the Brazilian was signed by PSG for €222 million (S$354. 6 million).