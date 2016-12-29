Football: Harry the Hornet's sting in the tail: Watford mascot makes a mockery of Wilfried Zaha's dive

LONDON • Harry the Hornet has reassured supporters that he will not cash in on his new-found fame and leave Watford in the January transfer window.

The Watford mascot's mocking dive in front of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha on Boxing Day drew criticism from new Palace boss Sam Allardyce, who said that Harry was "out of order".

The Football Association is set to ignore Allardyce's call to take action over the incident at Vicarage Road that appeared to have incensed Zaha, while the mascot reassured one worried supporter on Twitter on Tuesday that he will not be lured away.

"I'm loyal, I'd never leave the club I love," replied Harry to the fan's concern.

There are several Harry the Hornet impersonators who wear the costume to parties, on fun runs or even while running a marathon, but the real hornet is Gareth Evans, a senior account manager at Paperhat Group, a marketing agency based in central London.

Background Story

CYRIL THE SWAN (SWANSEA)

A £1,000 (S$1,770) fine for celebrating a goal and a two-game ban for a fracas with a coach were put in the shade in 2001, when he fought with Zampa the Lion, the Millwall mascot, and drop-kicked Zampa’s head into the crowd. WOLFIE (WOLVERHAMPTON)

The story of the three little pigs took a bizarre twist at half-time during Bristol City v Wolves in 1998. After winning a penalty shoot-out between the mascots, Wolfie’s celebrations upset Bristol’s pig mascot and stewards had to break up their scrap. ROBBIE THE BOBBY (BURY)

Robbie was “sent off” for mooning at Bristol City fans in 2001 – his third dismissal of the season.

Robbie was also axed after dropping his trousers to Stoke City supporters and pulling the ears off Peterborough United’s rabbit mascot. HERCULES THE LION (ASTON VILLA)

Hercules was sacked in March 1998 for “inappropriate and unprofessional behaviour”, after embracing and kissing Miss Aston Villa at half-time during a league match against Crystal Palace at Villa Park.

Evans is employed on a casual basis at Watford, working only on match days, and has been the man inside the costume for eight years.

The mascot dived to mock Zaha, who was booked for simulation after a challenge by Miguel Britos during the 1-1 draw.

An agitated Zaha, who witnessed Harry's dive, had to be led away from the pitch by the Palace coaching staff.

Allardyce, who had hoped to avoid controversy in his first game back on the touchline since his brief stint as England manager, criticised the mascot.

"It could have made the wrong reaction," he said. "The mascot is out of order, isn't he?"

The FA has made it clear that it is unwilling to become involved in the furore and the club say that Harry will not be disciplined by them.

"We hope he continues to have fun," a club spokesman told The Times of London, as the hashtag #justiceforHarry gained traction and support flooded in on social media, led by television pundit Gary Lineker.

Zaha was angered by the parody dive but later tweeted Harry a picture of judges holding up scorecards with marks out of 10 for the mascot's flop.

Twitter was also buzzing with praise for Harry with fans of Watford expressing their pride and supporters of other clubs keen to see their mascots take a more proactive role on match day.

THE TIMES, LONDON