National footballer Hafiz Sujad (centre) was all smiles after he signed a one-year contract with Thai League Two club Big Bang Chula United (BBCU) yesterday morning.

The 26-year-old midfielder, flanked by his agents Abdul Halim (left), Abbey Jitawat Yaungket (second from left) and BBCU manager Veerayooth Bodharamik, joined on a free transfer from S-League club Tampines Rovers.