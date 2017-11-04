Gunners to fire on all cylinders at the Etihad

LONDON • Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger vowed his side "will not hide" when they face Manchester City tomorrow and he is relishing the chance to get an away result against a big Premier League team.

The Gunners have not beaten a top-six side away since January 2015, when they beat City 2-0, and were embarrassed at Anfield in August, when Liverpool thrashed them 4-0. But the trip to the Etihad Stadium offers Arsenal another chance to prove themselves.

"We have an opportunity to show that we can deal with those kind of games and I am sure we can," Wenger said.

And the Frenchman believes the best way to get a result against the league leaders is to attack them.

"We will not hide," he told a press conference. "When we go there, we want to defend well but you cannot go there and only be focused on defending. We want as well to play, have the ball and create dangerous situations. The best way to defend sometimes is to attack.

"If you want to play football, when you walk out on the pitch you have to accept the gamble and the risk. It is part of the game... Maybe it is a bigger risk only to defend."

In anticipation of this match, Wenger made 11 changes to his side in the Europa League on Thursday, when they drew 0-0 with Red Star Belgrade. The result was enough for the Gunners to qualify for the knockout round with two games to spare in Group H, and he believes he has a deep-enough squad to compete on all fronts.

"It's good if I can combine both (domestic and European football)," he said. "You could see tonight it was a very intense game, and with the number of games we play, we want to play in every single competition. I will continue (rotating) at the moment."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE