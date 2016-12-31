Guardiola wants City to match Anfield intensity

LONDON • Pep Guardiola confronts one of the few opposition managers to have regularly outwitted him when Manchester City visit Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the English Premier League today.

Klopp was a thorn in Guardiola's side during their time as rivals in the German Bundesliga, with his Borussia Dortmund team overcoming the Spaniard's Bayern Munich four times in eight meetings.

City go into today's game at Anfield a point below Liverpool in third place and, while Guardiola has said past encounters will count for little, he is still wary of what Klopp's side can serve up.

"They are contenders for the title, definitely," the City manager said yesterday.

"I went to (watch their) game against Stoke and it was a good game.

"I was lucky enough to play against Jurgen Klopp, we know each other well."

Guardiola did not reveal what he learnt from watching Liverpool dismantle Stoke 4-1, but he knows what he wants from his City side.

"I don't know what will happen (against Liverpool), but I know we have to equal their intensity - Anfield will play a big role."

Liverpool, who have won their last three games, have a brilliant record against the top teams and City will need to be at their best.

One good news for Guardiola is that striker Sergio Aguero will make his long-awaited return from suspension and the Argentinian will be desperate to get his first-ever goal at Anfield.

Although City have coped well without Aguero, he is one of the few strikers who can pull something out of a hat.

That could be the difference in a game like this.

"Aguero is ready - he came back good from Argentina," said Guardiola. "Finally, he came back after a four-game ban and we are happy that he is back."

City will be without Leroy Sane and Vincent Kompany but John Stones is fit to play despite suffering a blow to the knee in the win over Hull City on Boxing Day.

Sane has failed to recover from the knock that saw him miss the last game, while Kompany remains sidelined with a knee problem he picked up in the win at Crystal Palace in November.

"John is much, much better," Guardiola said.

"Vincent and Leroy I think will not be available to play."

City are seven points adrift of leaders Chelsea in the table - but have also been buoyed by three straight victories.

Guardiola believes the title race will be tight.

"Six teams are fighting for the title, especially for the next Champions League qualification," he said.

"All the contenders are really tough teams. It will be a good fight until the end of the season."

