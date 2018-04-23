Giroud stars in Chelsea's 2-0 FA Cup semi-final victory

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud poking home to put his side ahead as Southampton defender Cedric Soares looks on. Last year's defeated finalists will come up against their former manager Jose Mourinho and his Manchester United side in the FA Cup final after the Blues beat Southampton 2-0 in their semi-final at Wembley yesterday. Chelsea manager Antonio Conte opted to start with Giroud ahead of Spain forward Alvaro Morata, and his decision was rewarded 28 seconds into the second half when the France striker evaded four Saints defenders and goalkeeper Alex McCarthy before stabbing home.

Giroud was substituted in the 80th minute and his replacement Morata scored within two minutes after coming on to put the result beyond doubt. The final will be played at Wembley on May 19.