Giroud a Gunner 'at the moment' amid exit talk

LONDON • Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is unsure about his future at the English Premier League club but remains focused on preparing for the team's pre-season fixtures.

Gunners manager Arsene Wenger used him primarily as a substitute last season as the 30-year-old made 18 of his 29 league appearances off the bench. Giroud started in just three of Arsenal's eight Champions League matches.

The club's new signing, Alexandre Lacazette, will increase competition for starting places up front. And while Giroud welcomes the added pressure, he remains uncertain about extending his five-year stay at the Emirates.

"At the moment I'm still an Arsenal player so I'll try to be professional like always and prepare well for next season," he told Sky Sports in Sydney, where the Gunners are conducting their pre-season tour.

"Obviously, there will be more competition... but it's always nice for a striker to feel the pressure and I always deal with it. I've been through some difficulties these last years but always succeeded to bounce back, but this one I don't know. I don't know about my future so I can't tell you more."

The Times of London reported that Borussia Dortmund will consider a move for the France international, if forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves the German Bundesliga club.

Two other key players who are yet to secure their Arsenal futures are Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez. On Wednesday, Ozil said that he would like to stay but would hold talks with the club after pre-season and is hopeful that Sanchez makes the same decision.

