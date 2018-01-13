Giggs in talks to be new Wales coach

LONDON • Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has been interviewed for the vacant Wales coach job, British media reported yesterday.

The 44-year-old is currently working as a TV pundit after leaving his position as assistant to Louis van Gaal at United when the Dutchman departed Old Trafford at the end of the 2016 season.

Giggs, who played for Wales 64 times, has made no secret of his desire to succeed Chris Coleman as national team coach, which he described last year as his ideal job.

Coleman took Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 but stepped down last November after they failed to qualify for this year's World Cup Finals in Russia.

Giggs is reported to be one of a number of candidates being considered for the vacancy by the Football Association of Wales.

Current assistant manager Osian Roberts and former Wales internationals Craig Bellamy and Mark Bowen have also been interviewed. An appointment is expected by the end of this month.

"I know the players and the system. We've got a world-class player in Gareth Bale, some great players just beneath, some really good young players coming through," said Giggs in an interview with The Times of London last month.

"It would be a great job."

Mark Hughes, who was dismissed by Premier League side Stoke City earlier this month, is another of Giggs' potential rivals for a position he held from 1999-2004.

