Geylang want to emulate Yamaga in fostering broad community support

In the lead-up to Matsumoto Yamaga's last home league match against Kyoto Sanga last Sunday, green flags and banners bearing the J2 League side's crest dotted the landscape in Matsumoto, from lamp posts to mum-and-dad shops.

On match day, some 200 volunteers gathered in the Alwin Stadium - Yamaga's home ground - from 10am to prepare for the 4pm kick-off, carrying out tasks such as transporting equipment and cleaning the stadium's 20,336 seats.

Outside, families formed snaking queues to the stadium's entrances before lunch, wearing the club's jerseys or jackets and bringing picnic mats, scarves and gloves bearing Yamaga's crest and colours.

The community support, both from commercial entities and the fans, is something that Geylang International chairman Ben Teng wants to replicate in Bedok, where the S-League club are based.

The Eagles and the Ptarmigans celebrate the one-year anniversary of the signing of their memorandum of understanding tomorrow.

"When you walk around Matsumoto, you can see that there are (Yamaga) flags all over the town," Teng told The Straits Times before Yamaga's 1-0 defeat by Kyoto. "Matsumoto is a small town of about 300,000 residents, about the same as Bedok in terms of population.

"If we can get small shops around the Bedok Stadium sponsoring the club in small amounts, like $50 or $100, putting up Geylang flags and advertising our games, it will create a buzz and people will want to come and watch our games."

While Yamaga have major sponsors such as Epson, they also have at least 200 smaller sponsors, as diverse as restaurants, engineering companies and universities - a micro-sponsorship concept that appeals to Geylang.

To that end, Teng is forming a stronger marketing team, tapping on the expertise of people such as Simon Tan, the managing director of private football facility The Arena.

Epson, which also sponsors Geylang, facilitated the alliance between the two clubs last November.

Since then, Teng and his various exco members have visited Yamaga "four or five times" to learn about the club's operations and discuss ways to work with each other.

Under the partnership, Geylang players Gabriel Quak and Shawal Anuar went to Yamaga for trials in February this year, while the Japanese club's Under-18 coach Takahiro Usui was attached to the Eagles last season and serves as assistant to head coach Noor Ali.

Geylang and ActiveSG organised the Epson Youth Challenge in July and the tournament's two best players, along with two ActiveSG Football Academy players and a pair from Geylang's U-15 team, trained with Yamaga's U-18 team last week. The trip was sponsored by Epson.

The Eagles' U-15 team were invited to compete in the Shinmai Cup in Matsumoto in August. Last Sunday, Yamaga celebrated "Singapore Day", with Geylang setting up a booth outside the stadium to sell their merchandise and chicken rice.

Epson Singapore managing director Toshimitsu Tanaka said: "With the exchange, the skills of the boys have improved, but the culture experience is also important.

"We would like to continue (the collaboration) and act as a bridge between Geylang and Yamaga."

He also revealed that Yamaga's first team could visit Singapore early next year for pre-season training, while the Epson Youth Challenge next year could feature youth teams from Japan.

Teng is also hoping to secure an attachment stint for Noor Ali at Yamaga and trials for Geylang players.

He said: "Through collaborations with overseas clubs, the S-League can improve. That's what we are trying to achieve at Geylang."