Games Briefs: Kom strikes gold on return to competition

Kom strikes gold on return to competition

Indian boxing star Mary Kom opened up on the heartache she faced returning to competition after having children as she captured her first Games title yesterday at the age of 35.

Mother-of-three Kom, the subject of a Bollywood film in 2014, won a unanimous points decision over Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in their light-flyweight final.

It is Kom's first Games medal of any colour and burnishes a heaving trophy cabinet that already includes a bronze medal from the London 2012 Olympic Games.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Chopra gets rare win on the field for India

Neeraj Chopra became India's first javelin champion at the Games and joined the country's small band of athletics gold medallists with a mighty throw of 86.47m yesterday.

The 20-year-old said staying relaxed was the key after he won by nearly four metres from Australia's Hamish Peacock, after former world champion Julius Yego of Kenya failed to make the final.

With his surprise win, Chopra becomes only the third Indian man to win an athletics gold at the Games, after Milkha Singh in 1958 and Vikas Gowda in 2014.

AGENCE-FRANCE PRESSE

Boxer dedicates win to late brothers

Australian boxer Skye Nicolson won a fairy-tale gold yesterday, as one of the faces of the Games triumphed in memory of the late brothers she never met.

The 22-year-old featherweight earned a split-points decision victory over Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh, who will count herself unlucky.

Nicolson, described by a local newspaper as having "catwalk model looks", has attracted media coverage due to her tragic family background, with her two older brothers dying in a car crash in 1994.

AGENCE-FRANCE PRESSE