Gabon exit after 0-0 draw with Cameroon

LIBREVILLE • Hosts Gabon made a disappointing exit from the Africa Cup of Nations with a 0-0 draw on Sunday, as they missed out on the win over Cameroon which would have allowed them to grab a dramatic place in the quarter-finals.

Instead, Burkina Faso and Cameroon advance from Group A, leaving Gabon with the ignominy of becoming the first home nation to be eliminated in the first round since Tunisia in 1994.

Burkina Faso topped the group on goal difference after a 2-0 victory over Guinea Bissau in Franceville, with a fortuitous own goal from Rudinilson Silva and a second-half strike from Bertrand Traore.

Cameroon also finished on five points after the goal-less draw with Gabon, who drew all their three games.

"It is very sad for all of us but each player gave 100 per cent," said Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who missed a glorious chance in the opening five minutes at Stade L'Amitie in Libreville.

It is the first time that four-time winners Cameroon have progressed to the quarter-finals since 2010.

Their success comes despite eight players turning down a call-up last month, leaving coach Hugo Broos with what he called a B-team for the tournament.

"It is a young team that wants to play for the country, not just come because they have been called up by the coach. Now anything is possible," he said after Sunday's game.

REUTERS