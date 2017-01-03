From Giroud to hero

Olivier Giroud celebrated the New Year in the best possible way with a Goal of the Season contender in Arsenal's 2-0 league win over Crystal Palace.

It was phenomenal technique from the Frenchman, as he flicked his left foot backwards and used his heel to connect with Alexis Sanchez's cross to send the ball crashing against the crossbar and across the line.

But honestly, I feel so sorry for the striker. While Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a very similar goal against Sunderland last week, the Manchester United attacking midfielder's effort has been hailed as a 'scorpion kick' while the Gunner's strike was called a 'donkey kick' by some critics.

And this is the same Mkhitaryan who had been largely struggling this season and had only recently won a regular starting place for the Red Devils. It does seem that regardless of what Giroud does, he still gets written off as nothing more than a burly, and sometimes clumsy, hit-man.

This is an unfair observation. The big No. 12 is unfortunate because Arsenal have a history of brilliant, technical strikers like Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie and Dennis Bergkamp.

Giroud deserves praise for his superb goal. He has earned it through his patience on the bench and for never giving up. He is a real team player, never complaining, extremely hard-working and always contributing to the cause.

But Giroud has a decent record for Arsene Wenger's team.

While he is some way from Henry's record of 228 goals for the Gunners, his haul of 62 goals from 109 Premier League starts is more than decent. He started just twice this season but he netted six times in his last four starts.

We have to accept Giroud for who he is. He is never going to speed past three or four players or dazzle with a piece of skill.

What he gives Arsenal is his ability to hold up the ball and his strength in the air. He is the perfect guy against direct teams like Stoke City and Everton, in which his power is needed. He will not give you 20 to 25 goals a season but he soaks up a real beating each game to take the pressure off his fellow forwards. This man is a real machine.

Perhaps, his weakness is that he relies heavily on the supply from men like Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. But if the service is right, Giroud can be extremely deadly inside the box. He is not fancy but he knows how to put chances away with his head and left foot.

But each transfer window, football fans will wonder if his time at the Emirates Stadium is up. Even some Arsenal supporters have their doubts.

This wonder goal will do little to change his image as a target man. To me, he is an extremely underrated striker who has proven himself in England.

He may never score another goal like that again but he surely deserves credit for coming up with this piece of improvisation. He may not be technically brilliant, but he should not be denied praise for his 'scorpion kick' goal.