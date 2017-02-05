Foxes in need of a different kind of miracle

This was the weekend a year ago that convinced many of us that Leicester City were capable of pulling off the most improbable championship win in the history of football.

Robert Huth, that big, broad, ruthless defender, headed two goals when they beat Manchester City 3-1 in the petro-dollar billionaire club's own Etihad Stadium.

"We believed everything could be possible," their wily old Italian coach Claudio Ranieri said. "We play without pressure because we don't have to win the league. We can try, but our pressure was to save the team."

To save Leicester from what? From going down and out of the English Premier League. Most seasons of their existence, Leicester's priority has been to stay with the giants, to stay in the league which guarantees each club £100 million (S$175 million) just for being a member.

Tonight, at their more modest King Power home, Leicester face the other, but no less financially mighty, Manchester club, United.

Everything is possible, but do Leicester any longer believe that?

The Foxes are being run to ground. They are, still, in the Champions League for the only season in their lives. But if things carry on the way that most of this season has panned out, Leicester's place in the Premiership, let alone winning it, is in grave danger.

After eight defeats, and only two wins, in the last 14 games, there is pressure all right. Pressure on the players, pressure on the coach, and the worst thing there can be in a team game, pressure to stay united.

The media smells blood. Ranieri, the emperor for all that he oversaw 12 months ago, feels it because, just over a year ago, he embraced Jose Mourinho in a fatherly way. It was the night that Leicester beat Chelsea at the King Power Stadium, and Mourinho was fired by Chelsea because of it.

Mourinho swears he is not a vengeful man. But his "new" team are on the longest unbeaten run in the Premier League, albeit on the strength of seven draws as well as seven victories on that run.

Trust me, Mourinho would not have a gram of sympathy if his Red Devils maul the Foxes tonight. Indeed, his mission is to goad the United players to stop missing their chances and start proving that they have the stomach for turning draws into three-point wins.

If both managers went for it, this could be a night like the one in September 2014 which ended 5-3 in favour of Leicester.

It won't, because Leicester are too afraid and any team organised by Mourinho are too careful to throw caution to the wind.

"If you are a loser in sport, you are a loser in the life," Ranieri said to the media on Friday. "But if you are a gladiator, you fight."

Ranieri sensed it, almost smelled, the downside coming. Leicester would be a scalp for everyone, from top to bottom of the league, and in Europe. Rob Hughes

He, the Roman who knows all about gladiatorial instincts, hears what is being said in the papers, on the TV couches, even in the English midlands where he was Claudio the miracle worker last summer.

"Look, if players don't want Ranieri," he reacts, "they must go to the chairman. If they don't believe, they will say this."

Rumours are in the air. It is written, increasingly often, that Ranieri's change of tactics and of selection betray the simplicity of last season. The players, the back-room staff and the supporters now trust the emperor less than they did a year ago.

They forget where they were when Ranieri took on the job, promising Leicester's Thai owners that he would remain with the club even if, as they feared, they were relegated that season.

Last spring, Ranieri was hailed as a messiah. Riyad Mahrez was toasted at the player of the season banquet at the Savoy as the hottest winger in the game. Striker Jamie Vardy was cast for a Hollywood blockbuster movie about his rise from obscurity to top scorer in the league of riches.

Ranieri sensed it, almost smelled, the downside coming. Leicester would be a scalp for everyone, from top to bottom of the league, and in Europe.

During the short pre-season, Little Old Leicester were invited to perform in the International Champions Cup concocted by an American entrepreneur to make foreign clubs (and himself) even more millions.

It is a pretentious tournament because, at best, the teams invited to take part are in their warm-up phase. They are not even close to match fitness.

The locations, from California to the Australian or Chinese coasts, are head-turningly luxurious.

Right away, Ranieri was worried. "I did not see the same mentality together," he said on Santa Monica beach, Los Angeles. "I say to my players, forget what we achieved. I want more than the maximum."

He isn't getting it.

In the first dozen Premier League games, it is reckoned that Mahrez passed the ball to Vardy just nine times. The goal maker and the goal taker, one without the other, does not work.

The one fantastic Fox who left Leicester after last season is N'Golo Kante. He is now doing his stuff, doing the running of two men in midfield for top dogs, Chelsea.

Any Leicester player will admit they miss Kante for his effort, his perception, his spirit. Chelsea players acknowledge him as a key to their turnaround this season.

Yet one man shouldn't make a team, not even Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Happy birthday, by the way, Cristiano, who turns 32 today. The thirties are fearful times for sportsmen. Maybe Huth and Wes Morgan, the solid heart of Leicester's backline last season, are feeling that.

Captain Morgan turned 33 last month, Huth passes that age next August. They were redoubtable last season, and Huth is saying now that the players (not simply the coach) have to be man enough to make sure they do not go down this time.

Huth asks everyone to be honest. They deserved what had last season; it is down to them to determine what happens this season.

He in particular got away with manhandling opponents, grabbing them or their shirts a year ago in ways that referees have tightened up on this time around.

Blaming the refs or the manager is not the answer. Leicester have 15 games to stay up - or become the first English champions to be relegated since 1938.

The team on that occasion? Manchester City.