Foxes hope to fill hole with Ndidi

LONDON • Leicester City have confirmed the signing of Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from Belgian side Racing Genk on a 51/2-year deal.

No financial details were given, although media reports have mentioned a figure of £15 million (S$26.6 million) plus £3 million of potential add-ons.

The 20-year-old has agreed personal terms, undergone a medical test and will sign a contract till June 2022 once his work permit comes through.

The Premier League champions, who need a replacement for N'Golo Kante after the dynamic French midfielder joined league leaders Chelsea last summer, said that Ndidi is expected to complete the formalities of his move later this week.

Ndidi was first spotted by Genk playing for Nathaniel Boys in an open trial in his homeland.

He joined Genk's academy on his 18th birthday and this season helped the club reach the knock-out stages of the Europa League.

His performances attracted the attention of several clubs but Leicester have won the race for the combative midfielder, whom Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri will hope can replace Kante.

The Italian had cheekily denied the move after his side's 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough on Monday.

"I haven't seen Ndidi - I don't know who he is," Ranieri said.

Kante was a key figure in Leicester's shock title triumph last term, and his dynamism and presence has been sorely missed since his pre-season move to Chelsea.

Leicester are languishing in 14th place and still await their first away win of the season.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE