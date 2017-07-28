Football: Former Woodlands Wellington stars to feature in July 30 exhibition match

SINGAPORE - Former Woodlands Wellington footballers are set to play an exhibition match on July 30 (Sunday) evening.

The game at Woodlands Stadium will feature the Woodlands Wellington Masters, which will form two teams to face each other.

"When I was growing up, there were a lot of popular local teams, but they're all forgotten now," said former Rams general manager R. Vengadasalam.

"I was worried about the history of the club. When some of my ex-players asked to play together again, I thought it's a good way to remember the past of Woodlands Wellington."

One of the pioneer members of the S-League when it kicked off in 1996, the northern club had sat out owing to financial difficulties since 2014.

This Sunday's match will also hold another significance for the Rams.

Venga said: "There are a few people who have passed on and we'd like to remember them also."

One of them is the late Amin Nasir. The ex-Woodlands Wellington and Singapore international defender died on Jan 15 this year, aged 48, after a battle with cancer.

And on Oct 6 last year, former Ram S. Anthonysamy, who was paralysed since 1996 after an on-pitch collision while playing for the club, died at the age of 51 after suffering a chest infection.

A minute of silence is planned before the 7pm kick-off time in tribute of the late players.

Fans will get to watch Woodlands players of yesteryear such as Dalis Supait, Mohd Mardani, Zakaria Awang and English striker Stuart Young, who will be flying in from Perth specially for the game.

The players will also be donning the 1996 home and away kits.

National football coach V. Sundram Moorthy is also expected to be in attendance to greet fans.