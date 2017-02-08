Football: Women's Football Day next month now open for registration

SINGAPORE - The annual Women's Football Day will take place on March 5 at Kallang Field from 8am to 5pm.

There, the new Football Association of Singapore (FAS) women's football logo will be unveiled. The event will also feature tournaments for the women's open seven-a-side, girls' under-17 five-a-side and Family 3s categories, along with the new girls' under-12 five-a-side category.

Said FAS' general manager of grassroots and women's football Julie Teo: "Interest in girls and women's football has been growing in recent years, and we decided to introduce a new five-a-side category for Under-12 girls to the 2017 Women's Football Day. This will allow more and younger girls to enjoy themselves while also learning from other like-minded individuals.

"Women's Football Day is a great opportunity for girls and women to come together and enjoy this beautiful sport. We hope to see girls and women from all walks of life come to the Kallang Field on March 5 and enjoy a day of festivities."

E-mail women_football@fas.org.sg by Feb 15 to register for the tournaments.