Football: Wolfsburg sign Liverpool striker Origi on loan

BERLIN (AFP) - German league side Wolfsburg has signed Belgium international striker Divock Origi from Liverpool on a year-long loan transfer.

The Premier League club confirmed the clubs have reached a deal after the 22-year-old made just one appearance for the Reds this season under Jurgen Klopp.

Origi, who signed for the Reds from Lille in 2014 before spending a further year on loan with the French club, has scored 21 goals in 77 appearances for Liverpool.

Origi will end up battling Germany veteran striker Mario Gomez to play up front in the Bundesliga for the 2015 German Cup winners.

"With Divock Origi we have strengthened our attacking options, he has already proved his qualities on the national and international stage," said Wolfsburg's director Olaf Rebbe.

"Despite his age, he has tremendous experience.

"He is a fast, strong and dangerous forward, who will make our attacking game more variable."