Football: With the best of S-League & Selangor set for Sultan of Selangor's Cup, both sides expect action-packed game

SINGAPORE - The Selangor Selection are prepared for a stern test when they walk into the National Stadium on Saturday (May 6) for the Sultan of Selangor's Cup where they will face the Singapore Selection led by local football icon Fandi Ahmad.

E. Elavarasan, the coach of Malaysia Super League side PKNS who is leading the Malaysian state team for this exhibition match for the first time, is aware of the threat posed by the hosts.

He said: "Singapore have picked the best of their S-League players. Besides that, they have a few players like Shahril Ishak and Hariss Harun who have played many games in Malaysia. So they would be familiar with us and with playing games like this. It will be an interesting but challenging game for us."

The annual friendly returns to Singapore for the first time since 2009 and Selangor lead the head-to-head record 7-6.

Singapore will be putting up their best XI for the clash.

Lions' vice-captain and Home United player Hariss Harun said: "We've got the cream of the crop of the S-League. Selangor have brought the best of their available players. So we can expect a high-level and high-intensity match."

More than 26,000 tickets have been sold and about 100 buses are expected to ferry fans from across the Causeway to the 55,000-seat Kallang venue for the clash.

Tickets are available at Sports Hub Tix.