Football: Win a chance to watch Argentina at private training session on June 12

SINGAPORE - Football fans can win a chance to watch Argentina's stars up close in action at a private training session on June 12. There are five pairs of these passes to be won.

The training session will take place a day before Argentina play Singapore in a friendly match held at the 55,000-seat National Stadium in Kallang on June 13. Argentina are expected to field a full-strength team and that could include the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero. To be eligible for selection, ticket holders have to like the Football Association of Singapore's (FAS') Facebook page and look out for the "Watch the Team Train" post, on which they will then need to comment about what they are looking forward to in the upcoming fixture.

More than 10,000 tickets have been sold so far for the one-off clash between the Lions and the two-time World Cup winners.

Organised by the FAS and international sport and entertainment promoter Unicess, the match is part of a four-nation tour that will see Argentina play Brazil in Melbourne on June 9, while the latter will take on Australia in Melbourne on June 13.

Argentina are currently ranked second in the Fifa world rankings, while Singapore are ranked 160th.

Tickets for the Kallang clash are available at Sports Hub Tix. They are priced from $40 to $188 each, with children's and senior citizen's tickets available at $25 each. More details at www.sportshubtix.sg.