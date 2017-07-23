Football: West Ham smash club record to land Marko Arnautovic in £25m move from Stoke

London (AFP) - Stoke City forward Marko Arnautovic joined Premier League rivals West Ham United in a move potentially worth £25 million (S$44.2 million), both clubs announced Saturday.

"West Ham United are delighted to announce the club-record signing of Austria attacker Marko Arnautovic," the Hammers said on their website.

"It feels special to me to be a West Ham player," said Arnautovic, capped 62 times for his country.

"Everyone knows that West Ham is a big club, with big history and I'm happy to be a part of it now. I can't wait to get started."

Stoke said they would receive a guaranteed £20 million for the transfer, with a further £5 million in add-ons possibly due.

Arnautovic, 28, joined Stoke from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen for an undisclosed fee before the 2013-14 season, and went on to score 26 goals in 145 appearances for Mark Hughes' men.