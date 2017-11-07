Football: West Ham appoint David Moyes as their new manager

(REUTERS) - West Ham have appointed David Moyes as their manager following the sacking of Slaven Bilic, the Premier League club said on Tuesday (Nov 7).

The Croatian was sacked on Monday (Nov 6) following a meeting with club officials as West Ham dropped into the relegation zone after a 4-1 home defeat by Liverpool left them with two wins in 11 league games.

West Ham United can confirm the appointment of David Moyes as the Club’s manager. pic.twitter.com/AIOWnHWn27 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 7, 2017

"It's a big job we have in hand now but I'm sure with everybody together we can get the right results between now and the end of the season," Moyes said in a video on West Ham's Twitter account.