Football: West Ham and Everton in poor goalless draw

LONDON (REUTERS) - West Ham and Everton played out a 0-0 draw in a desperately poor Premier League encounter at the London Stadium on Saturday (April 22).

It took 28 minutes for the first effort on goal and recalled Everton goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg saved comfortably from Havard Nordtveit's shot from outside the box.

Visiting manager Ronald Koeman made a double change at the break, introducing Gareth Barry and Ademola Lookman, and the tempo improved in the second period.

Lookman forced two opportunities in quick succession and put both wide, while Stekelenburg saved from Manuel Lanzini but there were few nervous moments for either side.