Football: West Brom's Jay Rodriguez may be in hot soup over alleged 'racist' remark in Brighton game

(REUTERS) - West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez has been reported to the Football Association for remarks he allegedly made to Brighton & Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong during the home side's 2-0 win at the Hawthorns on Saturday (Jan 13).

The pair exchanged words after they were involved in a flare-up during the second half.

Some words should not be said on a football field and specially not by players Rodriguez words are unforgivable for the man I am!! pic.twitter.com/JsWUgndB3B — Gaëtan Bong (@GaetanBong) January 13, 2018

Referee Martin Atkinson consulted the fourth official, but played on without punishing Rodriguez.

"There's been an allegation made by the Brighton fullback to the referee and that allegation will go to the FA," said Baggies manager Alan Pardew.

"I haven't seen the incident. But knowing Jay Rodriguez, I find it very difficult to understand if I'm honest that there has been an allegation of any kind."

Brighton manager Chris Hughton said: "Bong has reported Rodriguez for something that was said to him. It's being handled correctly by the ref.

"He's aware of the allegation and that will go through to the FA. It was something said to him and it is being dealt with in the correct manner."

An FA spokesman said English football's governing body would wait for Atkinson's report to be submitted before deciding the next course of action.