Football: West Brom seal £15m transfer of Scottish winger Oliver Burke from RB Leipzig

ENGLAND (REUTERS) - West Bromwich Albion have signed Scotland international Oliver Burke from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 20-year-old winger joins Tony Pulis' squad on a five-year deal after featuring 25 times in the league last season for Leipzig, who finished runners-up to Bayern Munich.

Burke became the most expensive Scottish player when he signed for Leipzig from Championship club Nottingham Forest for a reported £13 million (S$22 million) in August last year.

British media said on Friday that West Brom had shelled out around £15 million to bring him back to England.

"I feel like it is a time for me to move on and play more games," Burke said in a statement.

"I'm here, I want to impress and I want my name to be first on the team sheet.