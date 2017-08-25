Football: West Brom seal £15m transfer of Scottish winger Oliver Burke from RB Leipzig

Oliver Burke (left) vies with Benfica's Lisandro Lopez during a pre-season friendly football match at The Emirates Stadium on July 30, 2017.
Oliver Burke (left) vies with Benfica's Lisandro Lopez during a pre-season friendly football match at The Emirates Stadium on July 30, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
51 min ago

ENGLAND (REUTERS) - West Bromwich Albion have signed Scotland international Oliver Burke from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 20-year-old winger joins Tony Pulis' squad on a five-year deal after featuring 25 times in the league last season for Leipzig, who finished runners-up to Bayern Munich.

Burke became the most expensive Scottish player when he signed for Leipzig from Championship club Nottingham Forest for a reported £13 million (S$22 million) in August last year.

British media said on Friday that West Brom had shelled out around £15 million to bring him back to England.

"I feel like it is a time for me to move on and play more games," Burke said in a statement.

"I'm here, I want to impress and I want my name to be first on the team sheet.

