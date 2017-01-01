Football: Welsh minnows break Dutch giants Ajax win record

London (AFP) - The New Saints ensured an already proud year for Welsh football ended on an even higher note as they entered the famed Guinness Book of Records for the most successive wins.

The Welsh champions' 2-0 win over Cefn Druids was their 27th successive victory, eclipsing the mark set by the stellar Ajax outfit in 1972 - which included their second European Cup win - comprising legends such as Johan Cruyff and Johan Neeskens.

Goals by Aeron Edwards and Jon Routledge sealed their feat although it came in front of just 662 fans - markedly less than the thousands who trooped off to see the national side beaten by Portugal in the Euro 2016 semi-final in France earlier this year.

"It's a fantastic achievement," TNS owner and chairman Mike Harris told walesonline.

"I used to watch Ajax and never believed I would one day be with a team that could beat their record," added Harris, whose side have landed the Welsh title in eight of the past 11 seasons.

TNS - who are managed by former Middlesbrough defender Carl Harrison - have also bettered Ajax's goals scored and conceded record along the way scoring 88 and conceding just 13 compared to the Dutch masters' 78 netted and 18 conceded.

The Welsh club last tasted defeat when they lost 3-0 to Apoel Nicosia in a Champions League qualifying round clash in Cyprus in July.

Others have gone close before to breaking Ajax's hold on the record.

Brazilian side Cortiba won 24 straight games in 2011 and Real Madrid - including Wales superstar Gareth Bale - won 22 consecutive games during the 2014-15 season.

Scottish side East Kilbride recorded 30 successive victories earlier this season but their record was not recognised by the Guinness Book of Records because they play in the fifth tier Lowland League.

Ajax, though, touchingly organised for a crate of beer to be brought onto the pitch in a van draped in the Ajax colours.