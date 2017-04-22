FAS Saga: We will cooperate fully with the authorities, says FAS general secretary Winston Lee

SINGAPORE - Football Association of Singapore (FAS) general secretary Winston Lee, who is a key player in the ongoing Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) probe into an allege misuse of funds at Tiong Bahrun FC, has pledged to work with the authorities.

Lee, along with TBFC chairman Bill Ng, former FAS president Zainudin Nordin, were interviewed by the CAD on Friday.

The FAS and three clubs TBFC, Hougang United and Woodlands Wellington were raided on Thursday by the police.

Speaking at the launch of the 2017 season of the National Football League at Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday (April 22), Lee said: "At the moment, there is an ongoing investigation. It's not appropriate for me to comment on this, but we will cooperate fully with the authorities on this."

These were his first public comments made regarding the investigations, which come just ahead of the FAS election on April 29.

.@FASingapore general secretary Winston Lee says "they will cooperate fully with the authorities" but declines to talk more on the CAD probe pic.twitter.com/ZKkDp7EMgH — ST Sports Desk (@STsportsdesk) April 22, 2017

Lee's previous comments were all issued via statements from the FAS.

The investigation was sparked by a police report filed by national governing agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) on Wednesday regarding the suspected misuse of club funds and a purported attempt by a senior officer of the club to obstruct the completion of audits into several clubs which are not taking part in the S-League.

These audits were started by the FAS last year on SportSG's request. Following media reports that Tiong Bahru had donated $500,000 to the Asean Football Federation through the FAS, SportSG looked into the matter, and received further information on Tuesday.