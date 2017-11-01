Football: Watford, Stoke charged by FA for failing to control players

LONDON (Reuters) - Watford and Stoke City have been charged by the English Football Association for failing to control their players during Saturday's Premier League match at Vicarage Road.

Watford captain Troy Deeney has already been charged with violent conduct for his part in the clash between players in the final minutes of Stoke's 1-0 victory.

Deeney grabbed Stoke midfielder Joe Allen's face and neck, with match referee Michael Oliver showing a yellow card to both players.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes described the incident as "unpleasant", saying Deeney should be punished for the incident.

Both clubs have until Friday to respond to the charge.