Football: Watford sign defender Zeegelaar from Sporting Lisbon

LONDON (REUTERS) - Watford have completed their 11th signing of the transfer window with defender Marvin Zeegelaar joining the club from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon on a four-year deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday (Aug 31).

The 27-year-old Dutchman joined the 18-times Portuguese champions in January 2016 and has made 39 appearances in one and a half seasons at the club.

Left back Zeegelaar is a product of Ajax's youth academy and has previously played for Turkey's Elazigspor, English third-tier side Blackpool and Portuguese side Rio Ave.

Watford travel to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

